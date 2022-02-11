EIT Hawke’s Bay graduation ceremonies postponed

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 15:46

EIT’s Hawke’s Bay degree and diploma graduation ceremonies, scheduled for next month, have been postponed as a result of the introduction of a COVID-19 Protection Framework and the move to the ‘red traffic light’ setting.

The ceremonies were scheduled for 17 and 18 March at the Napier Municipal Theatre but will now take place on 8 and 9 September at the same location. This is subject to the appropriate Covid-19 protection framework setting being in place at the time. EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins said the decision to postpone the ceremonies had been difficult but was the right one to make. He said that final details on EIT’s Auckland and TairÄwhiti ceremonies were being worked on and would be advised in due course. "The graduation team and the Executive have considered multiple options to deliver graduation ceremonies in the current Covid environment. "

"I am confident that postponing to September in Hawke’s Bay will provide the best opportunity for us to appropriately recognise and celebrate the achievement of our graduates, with their whanau and the wider EIT community," Mr Collins said.

EIT advised all eligible graduands and staff late last week on the details of the postponement. Further information is also available on the EIT website.