NRC backs "bubble of one" but policy needs to cover all supply chain workers

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 16:52

The Government’s newly announced "bubble of one" COVID-19 testing process will work for a large percentage of the transport industry - but needs to cover everyone in the supply chain.

That’s the response from National Road Carriers (NRC) Association COO James Smith who says the new policy is fairly onerous - "but we can make it work effectively if it can extend to all those involved in getting essential goods around the country."

Smith says all workers in the supply chain should be deemed critical. "Even if the role itself is not critical - the worker is. The policy needs to acknowledge that, in our industry - and with Kiwis in general, workers are multi-tasking and multi-skilled. We pride ourselves on our ability to competently pick up other tasks within the supply chain. And if someone in a role that’s deemed critical is off sick, someone else from a different role can generally step into their shoes to ensure business continues."

The Association has around 1800 members comprising large, medium and small transport companies operating around 16,000 trucks and Smith says many of its members are small family businesses and should be able to do their own risk assessments. "The bubble of one is going to be critical to our industry - and to the communities and businesses we serve."