Nelson - Tasman moves back to restricted fire season

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 17:15

All areas of the Nelson-Tasman region have moved back to a restricted fire season from today (11 February 2022).

Fire and Emergency Nelson-Marlborough District Manager Grant Hayward says while the recent wet weather has meant prohibited fire season rules across Nelson-Tasman have been lifted, the fire risk has not passed completely.

"Being in a restricted fire season means anyone in Nelson-Tasman wanting to light an outdoor fire will need a permit.

"Suspended fire permits across the Nelson, Tasman, Golden Bay, Lake Rotoiti and Murchison areas have been reactivated, and new fire permit applications will be processed as usual," he says.

"There is still a fire risk and everyone should take care.

"Permit holders must read and abide by all conditions stipulated on their fire permit and be extra vigilant with vegetation surrounding their proposed burn site.

"Fine fuels will quickly dry out once the warm dry weather returns, so if in doubt do not light up.

"Conditions will be monitored over the next few weeks and further restrictions on lighting open fires may be imposed if conditions deteriorate," says Mr Hayward.

At this stage there is no change to the prohibited fire season in Marlborough.

"The recent wet weather had less of an impact in Marlborough than in Nelson, which had higher rainfall.

"While both areas are part of the same district, the hazards for each can be quite different.

"We will continue to review the Marlborough and Nelson-Tasman areas, and make appropriate fire season changes based on the risks."

To check if your planned fire activity is allowed, and for fire safety advice, go to www.checkitsalright.nz