Rain still falling across the Horizons Region

Saturday, 12 February, 2022 - 10:02

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are continuing to monitor river levels following rainfall across the region overnight.

Horizons acting group manager river management Craig Grant says the region’s catchments are responding well.

"We’ve had widespread rain overnight and Metservice are still predicting more for most parts of the region today, tonight and tomorrow," he says.

"While our rivers are coping, we will continue to actively monitor the situation to ensure we are ready to respond if required, including for any flood gate operations."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz