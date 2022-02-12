Buller Emergency Management closely monitoring incoming weather overnight

Saturday, 12 February, 2022 - 19:54

Buller Emergency Management is staffed with a fresh team that will keep a close watch on the weather system that has been forecast to cross Buller later this evening.

Civil Defence resource from outside the district arrived in Buller today to man the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Westport until the weather event has passed tomorrow.

Controller Sean Judd says late this afternoon, Civil Defence received a weather update from MetService that the orange rain warning was extended to Buller. This reflects a cautious approach taking into account the many slips and the high level of ground saturation across the district.

"The latest forecast from MetService suggests that under normal circumstances, the effect of cyclone Dovi may not be significant for Buller, but in context of the last 72hours it is likely small amounts of wind and rain will have a far greater impact than normal," Sean says.

"We do not anticipate major issues overnight, but we’ve had a rough couple of days in Buller and understandably, members of our community are experiencing a heightened level of anxiety and stress.

"This is why we requested extra staff to keep the EOC stood up. Having a fresh team means we are able to support the Buller community through the night and into tomorrow."

While current predictions suggest the weekend weather ahead may not result in further flooding or major issues, residents are warned to be ready. Residents should check their properties for loose items and ensure they're tied down or stored safely away from the wind.

Residents are encouraged to follow MetService to keep up-to-date with the heavy rain and strong wind watches for Buller until the weather event has passed.

For updates on the weather, roading and local situation please follow:

- Weather - MetService

- State highways - Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

- Local information - Buller Emergency Management Facebook page, Buller District Council website, and Coast FM.