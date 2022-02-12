Wellington Powerball player wins $8.5 million

Saturday, 12 February, 2022 - 20:19

One lucky Powerball player will be having a weekend to remember after winning $8.5 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington. The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the second Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022, and the win comes after an Auckland player won $21 million with Powerball in late January.

One other lucky Lotto player from Whangarei will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.