Police urge motorists to avoid non-essential travel due to weather conditions

Sunday, 13 February, 2022 - 09:40

Police are asking people in areas impacted by the bad weather to avoid non-essential travel.

In Northland the wild weather brought down trees across the roads throughout the region with over 35 weather-related incidents reported to Police overnight.

This included a report of a tree falling and damaging a home in Kauri, Whangārei.

With daylight today came further reports of weather-related issues including boats breaking free from their moorings at Russell and Opua.

The greater Wellington area continues to experience weather-related problems with several reports of landslips affecting houses.

- A Houghton Bay home was damaged by a landslide this morning.

- A landslide came down against a house and road in Plimmerton with several other houses evacuated as a precaution.

- A large slip came down across three lanes of SH2 (Western Hutt Road), Korokoro in Lower Hutt just before 12.30am.

The northbound lanes are blocked and diversions are in place.

The occupants of a house at the top of the slip were evacuated.

The Wairarapa has a number of road closures in place due to slips, water breaking the banks of the Waipoua River and trees down.

There is also localised flooding in streets throughout Masterton township.

A Carterton man called Emergency Services at about 3.30am after his vehicle became trapped in deep water flooding Kokotau Road.The man was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured.

The road is now closed.

Tāmaki Makaurau Police advise the Harbour Bridge is closed due to high winds.

Trees are down across some roads in Waikato.

Police across the Central District (Taranaki, Manawatu) continue to receive calls for weather-related highway blockages and minor surface flooding.

Police in Marlborough are reporting surface flooding, tree fall and debris on the roads and urge people to delay travel while clean-up is underway.

Canterbury is experiencing localised flooding and State Highway One One between Kaikōura and Waipara is closed due to flooding and slips.

A detour is in place.

For information about road closures, please check out : https://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/