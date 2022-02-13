Rain easing and rivers receding for Horizons Region

Sunday, 13 February, 2022 - 10:51

Rain is easing and the majority of river systems are receding across the Horizons Region.

Horizons Regional Council acting group manager river management Craig Grant says emergency management staff monitored the situation overnight and will continue to do so today.

"We’re expecting some more patches of rain through today so while our river systems have responded well we will keep an eye on things," he says.

"Metservice has a heavy rain warning for the Tararua Ranges today with watches also in place across the region.

"River management staff are checking infrastructure such as pumpstations and we understand there have been some slips, trees down and surface flooding in places".

Mr Grant says other weather conditions to be aware of for the region include wind and marine conditions.

"A strong wind watch is also in place for Whanganui with winds expected to ease by early evening. We would like to encourage people to take care when driving and look out for fallen trees which may uproot easier due to saturated soils.

"We encourage our coastal communities to take care with the potential for strong swells as a result of this weather system".

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz