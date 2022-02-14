Cyclone Dovi: Auckland electricity network update 14 Feb, morning

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 08:59

The storm conditions from Cyclone Dovi eased yesterday evening and since then our crews have continued to work through the night and this morning to make the electricity network safe and restore power. At the worst point during the day on Sunday, around 50,000 customers were without power for a brief time. This morning that number is down to around 6000, of which around 1000 are on island communities such as Kawau and Waiheke, and the bulk of the remainder in the rural north and west of the region. In total, Auckland has around 580,000 electricity customers. The number of remaining power outages will decrease through the day as we continue restoration efforts.

Vector’s GM Operations and Maintenance Marko Simunac said, "Our focus today is on completing the restoration of the backbone of the network, which is the fastest way to get power back on for large numbers of households.

"We know people have been without power for some time now and we are doing our best to fix the damage to the network as fast as we safely can. We have increased our available resources in the areas most impacted to help clear remaining power outages.

"As we finish repairing the backbone of the network, we will resume providing approximate times of restoration for specific outages via our website, so that those without power can plan ahead with more knowledge of how long they may have to manage without power."

"We would again like to thank Aucklanders for their patience so far and reassure them we are working around the clock to restore power to all our customers".