First round of Super Consultation under way - Tararua District Council

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 11:18

"Consultations" are the process that councils use to gather information or advice from their communities.

With at least 7 key issues up for discussion, Council was looking at holding several separate consultations. Instead, we have chosen to pull everything together and run a "Super Consultation" - held over two rounds.

Round 1 is open during February 2022 and has four topics up for feedback:

1. District Strategy - What are your big ideas for the future of our district? Share your vision for the future.

2. Water Supply Bylaw - What are your ideas for managing water storage, supply and demand?

2.1 Water Tanks - How are you currently storing water? If affordable tanks were provided, what would you be using stored water for? We would love to hear your feedback.

3. Play, Active Recreation and Sport Strategy. What do you think we still need ? What changes would you like to see? How satisfied are y0u with the current facilities?

We’ve developed a Consultation Document that has all the information and instructions on how to give feedback. You can get a copy of the document online, offline or in-person.

How to get the consultation document?

Online: You can download it at: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/super

Offline: Ask us to send you a copy, call 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110

In person: Visit your nearest Council Service Centre or Library to collect a copy or collect one from the Expo events (dates and times are on our website or on posters in your town).