Former Oceania Football Confederation employees face SFO charges

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 11:45

An arrest warrant has been issued for one of two former Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) employees facing Serious Fraud Office charges.

The SFO has filed charges including conspiracy to commit an offence, namely obtaining by deception; money laundering; and causing loss by deception against the former OFC employees. The charges, filed late last year, relate to the construction and delivery of the OFC’s Home of Football complex in Auckland.

Following a hearing in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday an arrest warrant was issued for one of the defendants who is believed to be living overseas. The second defendant is scheduled to make their first appearance on Friday, 4 March 2022.

As one of the defendants has signaled an intention to apply for name suppression the SFO will not be making any further comment until name suppression issues have been resolved.