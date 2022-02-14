CHBDC’s transformational change rated highly by CouncilMARK

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 12:10

Local Government New Zealand highly commends Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s leadership and commitment to delivering for their community, which is highlighted in its newly released CouncilMARK report.

After a robust independent assessment by CouncilMARK, the Council is rated AA after receiving an already good rating of BB in 2018.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby says Central Hawke’s Bay residents can be pleased with their council’s impressive commitment to excellence.

"The Council’s strong dedication to lifting its performance is paying off. As stakeholders told the independent assessors, the Council punches above its weight. The effectiveness of its strategy, processes and leadership matches that of larger councils with considerably more resources.

"Our assessment found councillors are visible and respected in the community, staff think smart and deliver at pace, and the Council communicates openly and honestly."

The assessment report shows the community-centric Council stands out in governance, leadership, and strategy, and in communicating and engaging with the public and business.

It also highlights the Council is well-led by a capable mayor and chief executive who have excellent understandings of issues facing the community.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says that the Council’s motto - Together We Thrive! E Ora Nga Tahi Ana! - is well-embraced by not only elected members and staff, but also the community.

"It’s a unifying factor that underpins all Council activity and has helped create an environment of pace and commitment to service even during rapid growth and change", says Mayor Alex Walker.

"The Central Hawke’s Bay District Council team are proof that local government can truly understand and serve their community in a way that other agencies can’t. I am incredibly proud of them and what they are achieving alongside our community."

The report also commends the councillors saying they work well as a team, with commitment to collective responsibility, and debate issues openly before supporting the group’s decisions once they are made. A strong sense of team is also apparent among staff, and there is an obvious appreciation of diversity and inclusiveness, the report says.

Council Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, "like many councils, we’re facing the challenges of needing to invest in much needed water, roading and other critical infrastructure".

"Councils work in setting a focussed strategy, that connects to community has meant that in addition to the traditional role of local government, we have managed to build an organisation that is well aligned with the wider purpose of local government, bringing the wellbeings to life across our work.

"The results of CouncilMARK sends a clear message to the community that this is a Council they should have pride in, that is not just heading in the right direction, but leading the way in many aspects," says Mrs Davidson.

The CouncilMARK report also found the Council to be performing well in financial decision-making and transparency, and in service delivery and asset management.

The local government assessment programme recommended areas for development include increasing collaboration with tangata whenua, regulatory compliance and further developing the quality and use of asset information.

The report highlights that stakeholders appreciate the Council’s positive mindset of quickly acknowledging and correcting mistakes.

Central Hawke’s Bay is a largely rural area stretching from Western Ruahine Range to the Pacific Coast and has a population of 14,142 centred around Waipawa, Waipukurau, and surrounding rural communities.