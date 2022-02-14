Cyclone Dovi: Auckland electricity network update 14 February, midday

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 12:39

Vector crews continue to restore power to Auckland households following damaging wind gusts in excess of 150 kph from Cyclone Dovi. Late this morning approximately 5000 households had no power, mostly in the rural north and west of the region. In total, Auckland has around 580,000 electricity customers.

Vector’s GM Operations and Maintenance Marko Simunac said, "Repairs are well underway across the region and we are making good progress in restoring the backbone of the network, which means more people get their power restored more quickly.

"We have also this morning begun assigning crews to focus on the smaller clusters of houses with damage to the low voltage network.

"As we progress through this next stage of restoration we are able to provide more certainty about expected times of restoration, for some areas. This information will be available through our outage centre, and we will communicate directly with affected customers. We appreciate some households have been waiting for a long time, and we hope this information will help them plan ahead.

"In some cases, individual households may have suffered damaged to their service line, which is the power line that connects their house to the network. These lines are the home owner’s responsibility to repair and, while our crews may make some repairs to these if they are straight forward, we will not prioritise individual service lines ahead of network repairs.

"Again, we would like to thank Aucklanders for their patience and reassure them we will continue to work around the clock to restore all power".