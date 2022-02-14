Ganesh Raj and Best Foods kick off a foodie roadie

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 16:12

New Zealand, 11 February 2022 - TV chef and award-winning restaurateur Ganesh Raj is on a mission to sample and support the very best of Aotearoa’s local producers on a classic Kiwi road trip with New Zealand’s favourite mayo brand, Best Foods.

The nationwide journey is part of Best Foods’ desire to pay homage to the farmers, growers and producers in our back yard and encourage Kiwis to support and eat locally. The Best Foods Foodie Roadie shines a light on a selection of the nation’s most popular ingredients - bringing out the best from North to South.

New Zealand restaurateur, cook, and star of TV show ‘Eat Well for Less’ Ganesh Raj traveled the country armed with a few tubs of Best Foods mayo to discover and highlight regional New Zealand specialties.

The culinary journey follows Ganesh from harvesting whimsical mushrooms at Out of the Dark Mushrooms in Auckland, to barging green-lipped mussels at the crack of dawn with James Marine in the bountiful Coromandel peninsula; before heading down the verdant Bay of Plenty to experience the perfect avocado at Ridgeton Orchard. In the deep south, the adventure sees Ganesh reeling in Moeraki’s fresh blue cod with the team at The Fishwife, sampling piquant Barry’s Bay cheeses in Akaroa, and cooking up flavoursome South Canterbury Havoc Farm sausages.

To highlight each region, agriculture and showcase the versatility of Best Foods, Ganesh has developed a range of delectable and accessible recipes made with a Best Foods twist that you can recreate at home. Ranging from the ‘three-cheese extravaganza’ Best Foods take on the quintessential Southland cheese roll, to the South Island’s blue cod elevated with a luxurious and versatile ‘yum yum’ sauce, to flavoursome tacos featuring the mighty avocado in a glorious mayo-guacamole; there's something to please every palate.

Ganesh shares, ‘’New Zealand is filled with extraordinary food manufacturers across the country, but a lot of us forget about where our food comes from. I was lucky enough to meet six of them throughout the corners of New Zealand, who put their heart and soul into their work."

"I wanted to discover what goes on behind the scenes and uncover the stories and recipes behind each producer and region, and turn this produce into beautiful, easy dishes for Kiwis to enjoy," he adds.

The road trip came at a time when Covid-19 restrictions eased for the first time in five months, offering New Zealanders the opportunity to travel and support small operators once again.

‘’Best Foods has been with us on dinner tables throughout lockdown. Now with restrictions easing, Kiwis can travel across the country to experience the beautiful New Zealand produce and travel spots. We are excited to support our local food manufacturers and enjoy the country and its food with a lick of mayo,’’ says Nabomita Bagchi of Unilever New Zealand.

For further information on each spot visited in the Best Foods Foodie Roadie, see below:

-Katikati Ridgeton Avocado Orchard Avocados - www.ridgeton.traveleto.com

-Coromandel James Marine Mussels - www.coromfa.co.nz

-Moeraki The Fish Wife Blue Cod - www.facebook.com/MoerakiFishWife

-Akaroa Barry’s Bay Cheese - www.barrysbaycheese.co.nz-South Canterbury Havoc Farm Pork Sausages - www.havocfarmpork.co.nz

-Auckland Out of the Dark Mushrooms - www.freshmushrooms.co.nz

https://www.bestfoods.co.nz/foodieroadie.html

www.facebook.com/bestfoodsnz

www.instagram.com/bestfoodsnz

#BestFoodsNZ #BestFoodsFoodieRoadie