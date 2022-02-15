Cyclone Dovi: Auckland electricity network update 15 February, morning

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 09:20

Since Saturday night when the first front of Cyclone Dovi hit Auckland, Vector crews have worked day and night across the region to make the electricity network safe and restore power, after the cyclone caused extensive damage. As of this morning, approximately 700 households remain with no power, mostly in the rural north and west of the region.

Vector’s GM Operations and Maintenance Marko Simunac said, "Repairs have continued through the last two days, including overnight, and will carry on again today as we continue restoring power to all households.

"We are planning for all remaining network restorations to be completed today.

"We know those still without power two days after the event will be finding it extremely difficult. Through the last 48 hours we have worked as quickly and safely as we can, with all available resources dedicated to restoring power.

"We will continue providing more certainty about expected times of restoration through our outage centre, and we will communicate directly with affected customers.

"Once network restorations are complete, there could still be cases where individual households may have suffered damaged to their service line, which is the power line that connects their house to the network. These lines are the home owner’s responsibility to repair and, while our crews may be able to make some repairs to these individual service lines if they are straight forward, in most cases customers will need to contact their electrician to complete the repairs.

"Again, we would like to thank Aucklanders for their patience and reassure them we will continue to work around the clock to complete all network restorations".