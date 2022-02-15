Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 10:46

Lincoln University has appointed high-profile Christchurch capital projects manager, Alistair Pearson, to the new position of Property Director.

Commencing his new role on Monday 14 February, Pearson joins Lincoln at an exciting time, with the University’s ambitious Campus Development Programme progressing at pace.

He will lead a team of specialist project managers tasked with managing specific projects within the overall Campus Development Programme, and oversee an extensive array of consultants, external project managers and contractors.

He will also take over responsibility for the University’s Asset and Facilities Management teams, which manage, maintain and enhance all the campus buildings and landscapes.

Lincoln University Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards said that Alistair Pearson will begin his new role as Property Director at a critical time in the University’s journey.

"Our Campus Development Programme is well underway, and is key to our vision to become a globally-ranked top-five land-based university.

"While Alistair will be kaitiaki for our existing facilities and landscapes, he will also be responsible for delivering a suite of new assets that will further advance our goal to create a distinctive Aotearoa end-to-end campus experience where our students and staff can grow and thrive.

"Alistair shares our purpose of facilitating excellent teaching and research.

"He has categorically proved his suitability for this new role through his previous experience in overseeing major construction projects, in leading high-performing teams, and in his ability to manage valuable and mutually-beneficial relationships with stakeholders, influencers and strategic partners."

Beginning his career as a carpenter, Pearson soon moved into the world of commercial construction management, where he worked in private sector commercial construction for many years.

Coming to Christchurch from the UK in 2005, he worked as a project manager for Fletcher Construction until 2012, shifting into the role of Central City Demolition Team Leader after the Christchurch earthquakes hit. He spent the next year managing the team responsible for the demolition of the Christchurch CBD.

Pearson joined CERA in April 2013 as Manager of the Central City Construction Management Office, where he was responsible for the co-ordination of all aspects of the physical central city rebuild, including anchor projects and infrastructure repair and replacement projects.

Following a 14-month stint as General Manager of Stonewood Homes, Pearson joined Christchurch City Council as Major Facilities Vertical Capital Delivery Manager in July 2016, where he oversaw many of the city’s largest construction projects, including Te Kaha Canterbury Multi-Use Arena, Linwood Pool, TÅ«ranga and the Performing Arts Precinct. He was also the project lead for Christchurch’s 30,000-seat central city arena - working alongside the KÅtui consortium who are designing and building the arena.

Pearson is enthusiastic about taking on new challenges at Lincoln: "I’m looking forward to playing a lead role in aligning the ongoing campus development with the greater Lincoln University strategy and ensuring the programme of projects delivers on the needs of the University whÄnau, particularly its students.

"I’ll be working with a team of seasoned professionals within the Campus Development Programme, the Facilities Management team and the Assets team to understand their portfolios and the interrelationships between all the different roles and projects, as well as the University’s asset base.

"To put it simply, I will be responsible for optimising and future-proofing the University’s existing and in-progress assets to ensure we maintain a campus that meets our needs for the next 50 years and beyond."

Lincoln University Campus Development Programme

Lincoln’s decade-long Campus Development Programme began in 2018 and is set to deliver a comprehensive suite of infrastructure assets that will further enhance the University’s celebrated campus experience to create a vibrant, inspiring and biodiverse environment for students, staff and the wider community to enjoy.

The Programme marked several significant milestones in 2021, with the stunning redevelopment of Whare HÄkinakina Lincoln University Gym, the opening of a new state-of-the art agricultural sciences facility and the commencement of the construction phase of the University’s flagship science facility, due for completion in mid-2023.

More information on Lincoln University’s campus development programme is available here: Lincoln.ac.nz