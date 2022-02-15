Net migration lowest in nine years - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 10:46

The net migration loss in 2021 is the first for a calendar year since 2012, Stats NZ said today.

There was a provisional net migration loss of 3,900 people in 2021, down from a provisional net gain of 36,800 in 2020.

"Ups and downs in net migration are a feature of New Zealand’s history, and we have had periods of net migration losses in the past, most recently from 2010 to 2012," population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Since the net migration loss in 2012, New Zealand gained 400,000 people through net migration over the next eight years - an average gain of 50,000 per year. The net loss in 2021 is relatively small by comparison.

"Migrant arrivals and departures have been low since April 2020, due to the introduction of COVID-19 border and travel restrictions from March 2020. These have limited people’s ability to travel internationally."

There were provisionally 45,900 migrant arrivals and 49,800 migrant departures in 2021. These are the lowest number of migrant arrivals for a calendar year since 1986, and for migrant departures since 1995.

Migration gains or losses are typically due to a combination of factors, including relative economic and labour market conditions between New Zealand and the rest of the world, and immigration policy in New Zealand and other countries.

Migration affects population growth in New Zealand - see National population estimates: At 31 December 2021 - Infoshare tables, to be released on 17 February 2022.

Non-New Zealand citizens drive net migration lossThe net migration loss in 2021 was driven by a net loss of 8,700 non-New Zealand citizens, which more than offset a net gain of 4,800 New Zealand citizens.

"In the past, net migration losses from New Zealand were driven by New Zealand citizens heading overseas, mainly to Australia. However, COVID-19 border and travel restrictions have seen reversals of historic patterns, and current net migration losses are driven by non-New Zealand citizens," Mr Islam said.

The net loss of non-New Zealand citizens is due to a large drop in the number of migrants arriving, relative to those departing. The net gain of New Zealand citizens is largely the result of fewer people departing long term, relative to those arriving.

Text alternative for diagram International migration estimates (provisional), year ended December 2021

Diagram shows outcomes-based (provisional) estimates of migration, by citizenship (New Zealand or non-New Zealand) for the year ended December 2021. Overall, net migration is -3,900, made up of a net gain of 4,800 NZ citizens (based on 22,700 migrant arrivals, a 39 percent decrease on the year ended December 2020, and 17,900 migrant departures, a 17 percent increase) and a net loss of 8,700 non-NZ citizens (based on 23,200 migrant arrivals, a 57 percent decrease on the year ended December 2020, and 31,900 migrant departures, a 19 percent decrease).