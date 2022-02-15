Work on new roundabout for Peel Street starts soon - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 11:24

A roundabout with raised pedestrian courtesy crossings will soon replace road cones at the intersection of Peel Street and Palmerston Road.

Construction starts on 24 February with work taking place at night to minimise disruption to daytime traffic.

The hours of work will be 7pm - 5am Monday to Friday. During these times the road will be closed and motorists are advised to follow the detour signs.

The project is estimated to be complete by 19 April at a cost of $500,000.

Council Community Lifelines Director Dave Wilson says this cost for a new roundabout and raised pedestrian crossings is a better long-term solution for the intersection.

"Vehicle movements will be more efficient as the result of the roundabout. During the design this needed to be balanced with safe locations for pedestrians to cross.

"We know much of our community support this decision to make the temporary roundabout permanent but we did have people and groups in our community who we needed to consult with first about this plan."

Mr Wilson says during a three-week consultation period last year staff spoke with the Walking and Cycling group, CCS Disability, Age Concern, emergency services, neighbouring property owners, their residents and Kate Nelson who advocates for those with disabilities.

"Comments and ideas from that consultation process have been incorporated into these designs.

"An independent safety audit based on the design has also been completed."

Mr Wilson says each crossing area will be raised with pedestrian refuges 1.8 meters wide that will be built in the middle of the crossing for pedestrians to wait at.

"They’ll be painted red and positioned further away from the intersection than the previous pedestrian crossings at the old traffic light signals."

"The traffic islands and domed roundabout will be able to be driven over by large vehicles negotiating the intersection if needed."

Mr Wilson says one of the first jobs to complete is the removal of the large London Plane tree on the corner of Reads Quay and Peel Street to increase visibility and create a safer crossing point.

There has been a temporary roundabout at the intersection since 17 July, when a car smashed through the city end of the Peel Street Bridge.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, but the traffic lights were irreparably damaged.