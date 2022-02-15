Love your library? Let us know! - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 13:53

Hamilton City Council is setting the future vision and direction for our city’s library services and we’d love to hear your thoughts to make sure we’re on the right track.

Our current Libraries Strategy is ready for a refresh to better reflect what we want to achieve as our city grows, says Hamilton Libraries Director Stephen Pennruscoe.

"Encouraging the people of Kirikiriroa to explore their creativity, encouraging them to keep learning and to build stronger communities is fundamentally what we want our libraries to achieve."

Kirikiriroa has six libraries spread across the city, packed full of items for the community to use and enjoy. Besides traditional books, our libraries provide a wide range of magazines, audiobooks, digital newspapers, e-books, kits, access to online learning platforms like LinkedIn Learning, and other valuable resources. We receive around 30,000 new items for the community to use each year.

Community Committee Chair Mark Bunting would also like to encourage Hamiltonians to give their feedback.

"Our libraries are precious taonga (treasure) to our community. They help shape vibrant, thriving, connected communities," says Councillor Bunting. "Libraries are no longer silent places, full of long, dark shelves with dusty old books. They have such a crucial role in raising the bar in the cultural growth of Hamilton Kirikiriroa. The future is not what it used to be!

"Because they’re so intrinsic to the daily lives of many Hamiltonians, we’re really interested to hear what our people think of our libraries and what we can do to make them more inclusive for all."

We’re keen to hear from you. We want to know how you use the library and what you think we could be doing to make the libraries of Kirikiriroa more accessible, in both the digital and physical spaces. To complete the survey:

Head over to hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay Pick up a hard copy at the Council Building at 260 Anglesea Street or any Hamilton Libraries branch Call 07 838 6826 to request a hard copy

Our survey closes on 11 March 2022.