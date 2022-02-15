Agencies respond to submerged vessel in TaupÅ Marina - Waikato Council

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 14:07

Agencies are working to salvage a 10-metre vessel that has sunk in the TaupÅ Marina overnight, with 200 litres of diesel onboard.

The Department of Internal Affairs’ TaupÅ Harbourmaster has been leading the response, with assistance from Waikato Regional Council, Mercury Energy and TaupÅ District Council.

The vessel is believed to have sunk as a result of rainwater filling up the hull, but not being pumped out as a result of the batteries being disconnected while work was carried out on the boat.

It’s estimated 150 litres of diesel escaped from the sunken vessel overnight, but the regional council believes it will have either dispersed or evaporated and is unlikely to have had any immediate or lasting impacts for downstream recreational water users and water take consent holders.

An operation to salvage the vessel is underway and likely to be completed this afternoon.

Ahead of the salvage operation, the TaupÅ Harbourmaster this morning deployed booms around the vessel to contain the remaining diesel.

A crane then lifted the vessel and water was pumped out, enabling it to be re-floated. A sucker truck is due to arrive on site to remove excess water and fuel, and the vessel will then be pulled from the water.