Auckland metro rail workers to vote on industrial action - RMTU

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 15:09

Industrial action could be hitting Auckland metro rail in March, unless rail workers receive an acceptable pay increase.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union is balloting its members at Auckland One Rail for industrial action following a breakdown in pay talks.

RMTU Northern Regional Organizer Rudd Hughes says Auckland One Rail management have tabled a final wage offer for a 16-month period that amounts to a pay cut for RMTU members.

"This is an insult to our members who are essential workers who have kept the rail network operating during the pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk."

Auckland One Rail are the new franchise holder of the Auckland Metro Network, taking over from Transdev after a successful tendering bid with Auckland Transport.

Mr Hughes says a major problem with negotiations was how the fixed price tender process by Auckland Transport gave an incentive to employers to undermine wages.

"In much the same way Auckland Transport ruined the bus industry and drove down the wages of bus drivers, they are now trying to do the same to rail workers through the tendering process."

He says workers would consider any appropriate new offers from management.