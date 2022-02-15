NZSO to play live in Wellington over seven nights

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 15:46

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform seven special free concerts in Wellington from this week, each designed for an audience of up to 100 people.

The NZSO has created the concert series after having to cancel a North Island tour this month of The Art of Fugue due to Covid-19 restrictions, and postpone its sold-out 75th anniversary concert at Wellington’s 2000-seat capacity Michael Fowler Centre until later this year. Under the Covid-19 Protection Framework Red setting, the Orchestra is allowed to perform to a live audience of up 100 people, if all audience members are vaccinated, maintain social distancing and are encouraged to wear masks.

The concert series Daily Catch will be performed at the Public Trust Hall on Lambton Quay from 16 February, with further concerts on 18, 19, 21, 22,23 and 25 February, all from 6.30pm.

An ensemble of NZSO players perform works by Bach, Haydn, Mozart, New Zealand composer Douglas Lilburn and more. The programme changes for each concert and the works to be played are announced each night.

Entry is free, but requires a ticket which can booked via nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/season-2022/daily-catch/

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says while a few concerts had to be cancelled or postponed, the NZSO was determined to still present live music in a way that ensured the safety of players and audience members.

"Our players love nothing more than performing in front of a live audience and they were eager to look at other ways where we could perform live under the Red setting. We also knew the public were just as hungry for a night out where they could enjoy their national orchestra live during our 75th anniversary year.

"The Daily Catch concert series lets audiences still experience the NZSO live and feel safe in doing so. This will be the first time we’ve partnered and performed at Public Trust Hall, which is a fantastic venue for live music and one where the audience can comfortably maintain social distancing."

Daily Catch audience members must provide a My Vaccine Pass for entry and maintain social distancing while at Public Trust Hall. Wearing a mask at the concert is recommended.