Conversion practices outlawed by new legislation

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 15:47

The Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill passed its third and final reading last night with an almost unanimous vote. Once it has received Royal Assent the majority of the Act will become law, with the provisions relating to the new Human Rights Commission regime to follow in six months' time.

Holly Hedley, senior associate specialising in health and human rights law, was interviewed earlier today by Radio New Zealand along with Andre Afamasaga, a manager at the Human Rights Commission. Their interview discusses in more detail what the new law is about, including what it means for health professionals.