DCC welcomes findings of independent review

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 17:08

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is welcoming the findings of an independent review into the Dunedin City Council’s response to the lead water issue which affected Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

The report, by independent reviewer Ross Tanner, is being made public ahead of its consideration at a meeting of the Dunedin City Council next week.

It identifies problems with the DCC’s initial escalation and notification procedures, but concludes DCC staff performed "extremely well" in their subsequent response to the emerging situation, which represented "very good practice".

Mr Hawkins says the DCC has already acknowledged, and worked to rectify, the areas of concern identified by the comprehensive review.

Of the review’s five recommendations, three have already been implemented and work is continuing to address the other two.

"We accept the presence of elevated lead levels should have been escalated sooner, which would have allowed us to have this very serious conversation with our community sooner, as they deserved.

"This delay caused avoidable angst for our communities and I apologise on behalf of Council that this happened."

Importantly, the review also highlights the strength of the welfare response, which saw DCC staff, community board representatives and public health authorities doing an excellent job of putting the community’s wellbeing first, Mr Hawkins says.

That included providing temporary safe water tanks and free vegetables to residents in affected communities.

"We know this was a tough period, but the welfare of our residents was always our top priority and it’s pleasing to see this work acknowledged."

An extensive investigation into the causes of the intermittent elevated lead levels concluded last year that there was no widespread lead contamination in the DCC’s drinking water network. Instead, leaching from privately-owned pipes and fittings were believed to be the most likely source of the elevated levels.

Mr Tanner will attend next week’s meeting, held via Zoom, to discuss his findings. A copy of the review will be made available this evening here.