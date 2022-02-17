Commissioners approve phase two of Links Avenue trial - Tauranga City Council

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 11:29

On Monday commissioners approved phase two of the Links Avenue trial, which aims to improve safety for children walking and cycling to and from school and return the road to its function as a residential street.

Phase one and two of the trial prioritises the safety of vulnerable users over the convenience of having the road open to traffic and being used as a through-route to get to the Arataki area.

"Links Avenue is built to be used by approximately 2000 vehicles a day. In 2020, the road averaged about 5500 vehicles a day and the latest data for 2021 showed volumes had increased to between 7000 and 7500 vehicles. Based on traffic growth to date, it’s estimated that in another 12 months traffic will likely be between 9000 to 9500 per day," says Director of Transport Brendan Bisley.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says that volume of vehicles is simply too high for a residential street, especially one used by three schools. "From a city-wide perspective, that’s just not acceptable," she says.

"The Baypark to Bayfair Link project has undoubtedly affected driver behaviour when moving around the Arataki area - it’s increased volumes of traffic significantly and we cannot mitigate safety concerns unless we decrease the traffic volume," Anne adds.

A cul-de-sac is the most effective way to reduce traffic volume, which has a direct effect on safety. The initial trial achieved its intended purpose of reducing traffic volumes, with a significant drop of up to 70% less traffic on the road.

Phase two will trial the cul-de-sac at Concord Avenue, instead of Ascot Place, allowing all Links Avenue residents to exit the street on to Golf Road, which came through as a frustration in the first trial.

The other issue of concern for residents was the bus lane’s proximity to the shared path. Reducing traffic volumes on the street allows the Council to trial reincorporating the bus lane back into the vehicle lane, providing for a much safer street and a bigger gap between vehicles and those using the shared path.

A new temporary road layout will be used in phase two while conversations with the community continue, to determine what a more permanent solution could look like, should the cul-de-sac remain.

To facilitate the trial, the Traffic and Parking Bylaw 2012 has been temporarily amended in the following ways:

Removal of existing northbound bus lane New bus lanes - from Solway Place to Concord Avenue on both sides of Links Avenue creating the cul-de-sac Cycle lanes - Golf Road to Solway Place on both sides of Links Avenue, creating a 1.8m buffer between traffic and the shared path.

Links Avenue Phase Two - key features:

A cul-de-sac will be created between Solway Place and Concord Avenue on Links Avenue This trial will run for a minimum of four months, to allow for traffic to adjust to the closure The current bus lane (northbound) will be reincorporated back into the road Speed limits along Links Avenue will reduce to 30kph for the duration of the trial The access to and from Concord Avenue will remain open to emergency vehicles, rubbish trucks, buses and residents living between Concord Avenue and Solway Place Reseal Links Avenue (chipseal) during the trial Signage will be placed on Links Avenue to show drivers that Links Avenue is shut - to avoid people offending, and also needing to do U-turns.

Phase two of the trial will begin in early-March and community consultation will take place throughout the trial.

For more information email linksavenue@tauranga.govt.nz.