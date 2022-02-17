Roadworks at Te Karaka for two weeks - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 15:04

Major disruptions are expected for Te Karaka residents as road works commence from tomorrow for two weeks.

Journeys Infrastructure Manager Dave Hadfield says Cliff Road, one of the main routes into Te Karaka, will undergo a full reconstruction from the State Highway 2 intersection just past Station Road intersection for a distance of 200m.

"Some of the excavations are deep-seated and require excavations to a depth of 0.4m.

"To improve health and safety and increase productivity levels within the worksite, a daytime road closure will be in place between 6am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

"The road will be open with a 30km speed limit between 6pm and 6am and will be open on Sundays."

Mr Hadfield says during the day the only entry into Te Karaka will be using the Main Road intersection.

The roadworks will remove existing road faults by ripping up the old road, adding aggregate and cement to strengthen the underlying pavements and then resealing the road.

The project is expected to take two weeks and cost $160,000.

The Government has subsided 68 per cent of the project cost with Council funding the balance.

Mr Hadfiled says Cliff Road has a daily traffic total of 550 vehicles per day and letter drops to residents were completed this week.

Once Cliff road is completed then Downer NZ will move to the next site, Ngakoroa Road, where another 700m of road works is planned.

Council thanks motorists and residents for their patience as it commits to essential roading maintenance over the coming months.