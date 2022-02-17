Global supply chain issues extend Luggate Memorial Centre construction period

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 16:01

Construction of the new Luggate Memorial Centre Whare Mahana, the first community facility in Aotearoa New Zealand to be built to Passive House standards, is now scheduled to be completed in late July after delays caused by COVID-19-related global supply chain issues.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Property Director Quintin Howard said this major project was subject to the same issues facing the construction industry on a national and international basis.

"It’s always frustrating to push back the completion of any building project but this is now a familiar situation to everyone in the sector. The specialist windows required for us to meet Passive House standards are currently in transit from Germany after an initial delay obtaining these from the supplier," he said.

"On a positive note, the main structure has been in place for a while and is looking great. We’ve been working closely with the Luggate Community Association to update them on progress and we’re looking forward to a grand opening over the winter."

In addition to the main building, Council has begun major earthworks in the area to install services, construct car parking spaces and landscape the surrounding Hopkins Street reserve. As a result, and to ensure public safety on an active construction site, the reserve will be closed until around mid-April.

"Closing the reserve and the walkway to and from Alice Burn Drive means we can get all of this work done faster and safer while we await the final material for the building itself," said Mr Howard.

"We do appreciate this will be disruptive to the local community and I’d like to thank them on behalf of the whole project team for their patience and understanding. Our aim is to reopen parts of the reserve in stages as we’re able to do so and I’m confident everyone will be very proud of the new Memorial Centre once it’s open."

Council’s venues team will advise people how they can make regular or one-off bookings for the new centre in advance of the opening.