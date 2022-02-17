Impact of February flood events - Buller District Council

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 16:21

The Buller District has extended its State of Emergency, which was declared last week, as ongoing assessment reveals the full impact of February’s dual flood events.

Two severe weather events in the first fortnight of February saturated land hardened by record dry temperatures, and resulted in extensive flooding, slips and damage to critical infrastructure.

Most concerning is severe roading damage to the state highway network and Buller District Council’s local road network, as well as a threat to fresh water supplies in Waimangaroa and Westport/Carters Beach. Contractors are working around the clock to find a solution.

"While fewer houses were flooded than in July 2021’s event, the February floods have affected our small rural communities hardest," says Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine.

"We know at least 70 farms have been damaged, and many are struggling with access issues which affect production."

As of yesterday building inspections had identified 22 houses that sustained flood damage. They placarded 4 red and 18 yellow. However, this number is expected to rise as more assessments are completed.

Now, more rain is forecast for the coming weekend and into next week.

"There’s a growing level of anxiety among our residents about what that will mean for them," Mayor Cleine says.

"We’re resilient in the Buller, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure the water supply and opening our roads, but it’s a huge task."

Recovery from the July 2021 flooding had begun when the latest rain hit. A housing repair programme was well underway and significant work to repair infrastructure was either occurring or due to begin.

February 2022 saw the district move into unprecedented territory, with back-to-back civil defence emergencies being invoked within a two-week period. This has pushed the region into an ongoing emergency footing.

Early assessments of damage and impact are starting to be realised, with assessment teams working throughout the district. Early forecasting indicates that the scale of damage to infrastructure is unprecedented. Slips have impacted roads throughout the region, water supply issues are being identified as severe and immediate in population centres, stormwater damage is being assessed and current data indicates that this has added to the pressures already felt from the 2021 event.

An historic dump site in Reefton has been undermined by the flooding, with emergency work underway to ensure that there is no ongoing negative environmental impact on the Inangahua River.

The cost of repairs is expected to be in the millions which will be a significant challenge for a district with a small ratepayer base.