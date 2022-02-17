Ngati Toa does not support the threatening behaviour of protesters at Parliament

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 16:26

Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira support’s the right of all New Zealanders to peacefully protest in Aotearoa.

As Mana Whenua of Wellington we have watched the protest at Parliament with mixed feelings. The genuine anguish and anger of protesters has been evident and confronting, and given our history, is well understood by us.

The impact of our nation’s public health response to the global pandemic has been world leading and clearly saved New Zealanders lives. It has, however, exacted a real and painful price for many, and for the protesters, the price has clearly been too high. We understand that, and call on the Government to urgently evaluate the options for removing and healing that pain.

However, the intimidating and threatening behaviour that some protesters have shown towards the Wellington community, and in particular, tamariki and rangatahi on their way to and from school, has been deplorable.

In recent days, our offices, our marae and members of our iwi have also been the target of intimidating and threatening behaviour because of our many efforts to ensure the vaccinated safety of our communities. This is utterly unacceptable.

Also of concern, has been the impact on already hard pressed, small business people in Wellington by protesters blocking the streets and intimidating them and their customers. This too is unaccpetable.

Due to these disgraceful and disrespectful actions, as Mana Whenua, we support and encourage the New Zealand Government, the Wellington City Council and the NZ Police to clear the roads of Wellington and to protect all those who have been and continue to be threatened, intimidated and victimised.

We support the legal rights of protesters, and call on them to do the same for the people of Wellington.