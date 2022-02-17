Mayor encourages students to follow Covid-19 health guidelines

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 16:47

Dunedin (Thursday, 17 February 2022) - Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is encouraging Dunedin’s student population to follow health guidelines, following news of a positive COVID-19 case and locations of interest in Castle Street.

Mr Hawkins says COVID-19 was always going to find its way back to Dunedin, and into the city’s large student population, eventually.

"That said, this news will still be unsettling, if inevitable, for many people. I encourage everyone to follow the rules to minimize the spread of this virus over the coming days.

"Now is not the time to be attending large parties or ignoring other health guidelines under our current Red traffic light settings, given the heightened risk of transmission.

"We should all be focused on doing everything we can collectively to flatten the curve and minimize the disruption to our critical health services over the coming days, weeks and months," Mr Hawkins says.

Fortunately, the community’s efforts over the last two years mean the city - like the rest of the country - is more prepared for the return of the virus.

"It does mean we will have to redouble our efforts, but I’m confident we can get through this just like we have before."

Mr Hawkins urged everyone to remember the basics of life at Red - that means vaccine passes, masks, washing hands, staying home if sick and scanning in when you’re out and about.

"It’s also not too late to get vaccinated or boosted, if you haven’t already, to help protect yourself and our community.

"Together, these steps are the best way to keep our friends and whanau safe."