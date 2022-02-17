Police statement regarding protest

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 17:40

Police acknowledges the statement by Speaker Trevor Mallard as Chair of the Parliamentary Services Commission relating to the circumstances which would enable dialogue to occur with protestors at Parliamentary grounds.

Police will continue to engage with protest leaders to bring the protest into a lawful state so that dialogue is possible.

In the meantime, we will continue to keep the peace and maintain a visible reassurance presence around the precinct.

Police recognises the ongoing significant impacts of the protest on residents and users of the central city and acknowledges the patience of all concerned while we work to a peaceful de-escalation and resolution.