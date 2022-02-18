Taupo wins 'most beautiful large town' title

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 08:35

TaupÅ has been named the most beautiful large town in the country at the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards on Thursday night.

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards are New Zealand’s longest-running sustainability awards and provide a benchmark for environmental excellence. Run annually since 1972, the Awards inspire, recognise and acknowledge individuals, schools, community groups, towns and cities who are working passionately to keep Aotearoa beautiful. In 2018, TaupÅ claimed the top spot in the same award.

Mayor David Trewavas accepted the award via video link and said winning the prestigious title again was testament to the great community spirit here in TaupÅ.

"As a council, we are proud of the amount of work we do, and the partnership approach we take with our schools, businesses and volunteer groups like Tidy TaupÅ and Greening TaupÅ, to protect and enhance our town," he said.

"It really is a team effort to keep TaupÅ beautiful and this award really showcases the hard work of both our council and the community in looking after the place we all love," he said.

This year, finalists were judged across five areas: litter prevention and waste minimisation, community beautification, recycling projects, sustainable tourism and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of Aotearoa, and I cannot thank everyone enough for continuing to keep it that way - there are so many great initiatives underway across our town. From our community and school planting days, where we saw 15,000 native trees planted in one community area alone, to our regular community litter pick-up events, we are one team working together," Mayor Trewavas said.

"I’m also very proud of some of the key initiatives that council undertook over this time including increasing the amount of plastics we recycle by nearly 20% and diverting roughly five million plastic containers from landfill.

"Our council team is always looking at new and innovative ways to do things and it was great to see the redevelopment of our Great Lake Pathway gifting old pavers to schools and community organisations for re-use.

"At the moment, we’re transforming our town to create people-friendly spaces that better connect us with our surrounding environment and strengthens pedestrian and cycling access.

"We’ve also introduced natural burials, and we will continue to support our community to deliver new and innovative initiatives. We want to be a town that is known world-wide for our pristine environment so I am very proud to accept the award as New Zealand’s most beautiful large town," Mayor Trewavas said.

TaupÅ’s Great Lake Pathway was also a finalist as part of the Kiwi’s Choice Award. For more information on the awards head to www.knzb.org.nz/programmes/rewards-and-recognition/beautiful-awards/