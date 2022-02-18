Buller District returns to open fire season

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 09:27

The Buller District will return to an open fire season from tomorrow (Saturday) following the heavy and sustained rainfall of the past fortnight.

Fire and Emergency’s West Coast District Manager Myles Taylor says that the move will take effect from 11.59pm tonight (Friday). This means that the whole of the West Coast will be in an open fire season.

"The outlook suggests that we’re likely to see rain again every week, so the risk from vegetation fires is lower than it was at the start of February," Myles Taylor says.

Regardless of the fire season, you can get fire safety advice and check whether there are any restrictions on lighting fires in your area at www.checkitsalright.nz