Water levels low across Southland - Environment Southland

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 12:23

This summer Southland has experienced lower than normal rainfall and higher than normal temperatures, and this looks set to continue. Water levels in rivers and a number of aquifers are low, and the predicted rainfall over the next few weeks will likely not provide the needed relief.

NIWA's drought index is rating one part of eastern Southland as dry, another very dry and a small part south east of Invercargill extremely dry.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said the other Southland councils have begun asking people to think about their water use and make efforts to conserve water. "I’d ask that consent holders also become familiar with the water take conditions in their consents as river and groundwater levels remain low even after rain this week."

"Consents for water takes from both rivers and groundwater come with certain conditions - which could relate to river flow, levels, water take volume, or abstraction rates. It’s important to be familiar with these conditions and put plans in place if water levels continue to drop."

"It’s been good to see that a number of organisations have already prompted Southlanders, especially those in rural settings, to think about what they would do if water levels get low. Now’s the time to check and maintain bores, fix any leaks, and make a plan for stock feed and business continuity."

Environment Southland, the Rural Support Trust, farming and industry leaders and Emergency Management Southland will meet next week to assess what information and support might be needed for those affected by these low water levels.

Environment Southland is continuing to monitor the situation closely. For up-to-date river and groundwater levels along with more information, visit www.es.govt.nz/low-water-levels