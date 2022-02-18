Seeds of love for Canterbury Earthquake Anniversary

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 12:24

Two inspiring Christchurch Women are coming together for a new and special collaboration, bringing together the heart of River of Flowers Earthquake Commemoration and Giving Seeds of Love project.

Michelle Whitaker organises River of Flowers every year and in preparation for this year’s earthquake anniversary next Tuesday, February 22nd, we have been going through the beautiful Messages of Hope from previous anniversaries. "The messages make heartfelt reading - we’ve all had different earthquake experiences but what is clear from the messages is the love for the city and hope to get through the challenges we face. It is remarkable and something we should all be quite proud of," says Michelle.

Rebecca Parnham created the Giving Seeds of Love following the Mosque attacks turning the thousands of cards into seeded hearts through community workshops. Giving Seeds of Love is to grow meaningful connections using wildflowers as symbolism for diversity. Rebecca explains that "In nature, diversity is a strength and makes for a healthy ecosystem. The same can be true of society".

Over the years there have been thousands of River of Flowers messages collected. Michelle approached Rebecca Parnham about treasuring the cards and we came up with the idea of turning these into seeded hearts as well. The partnering of Giving Seeds of Love with River of Flowers enabled Rebecca to share the healing skills she acquired as a Social Worker during the earthquakes and following the tragedy on the 15th of March, 2019.

The collaboration aims, with the help of funding, to create a special card and run workshops in the community to make native seeded hearts for the 12th earthquake anniversary. These workshops are all about creating opportunities for people to connect with each other and participate in a therapeutic process where they can make something tangible.

"Imagine seeded hearts growing alongside the waterways to help our rivers become healthier", says Rebecca. Flourish will work with their science advisor Dr Colin Meurk to get the right seeds.

River of Flowers has always been about celebrating our rivers. It was very important to the late Evan Smith who partnered Michelle in previous years to run River of Flowers. "Evan would be happy we are adding to the biodiversity and health or our rivers by seeding appropriate natives at next year’s anniversary," says Michelle.

This year, for the 11th anniversary of River of Flowers, we are under the COVID-19 Red alert, and Michelle encourages people to self-organise and stay safe.

We will all mark this anniversary differently. Some will reflect on issues they’re still battling - lost loved ones, life changing injuries and insurance, while others will celebrate how far we’ve come and reflect on their own life challenges. "Thousands have taken part in previous years," says Michelle. "It has become a safe space for dealing with hard emotions, whether about the earthquakes or other losses and now tough times with COVID-19."

"We expect small numbers this year but stay safe by following COVID rules, wear a mask, bring your own flowers and pop down any time during the day. If you want to be with others then come to any of the 12 sites between 12.30 - 1.30pm. The blooms are dropped into the river, coming together like our city, as the flowers drift towards the sea," says Michelle.

River of Flowers has become part of our Christchurch City’s story and like ‘Giving Seeds of Love’ is one of the few rituals that supports grieving and healing at a community level.

River of Flowers is led by Flourish Kia PuÄwai, for innovative community and environmental wellbeing.

For a full list of the 12 site details head to flourish.org.nz