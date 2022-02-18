Essential water use only for Westport

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 13:55

Buller District Council has today put in place an essential use water restriction notice for the Westport and Carters Beach water supply.

Essential use means water can be used for drinking, food preparation, hygiene, and sanitary purposes only. There is a complete ban on any outdoor water use.

Ground underneath a large section of the main pipeline slipped away in last week’s floods, leaving it dangling over a ravine and at risk of breaking. The town’s reservoir is running perilously low.

Contractors continue to work at pace to repair severe damage to the tunnel pipeline carrying water to the Westport raw water reservoir ponds, as the town faces the possibility of water running out in 10 days.

Mayor Jamie Cleine says the council is investigating alternate supplies and contingencies due to the situation that we fac. Currently, Westport is using 5,500 cubic of metres each day. Restricting use to essential needs will hopefully slow down the depletion of the supply, he says.

Supply to Westport was shut off from 1pm-7pm on Thursday February 17 while contractors repaired leaks in the trunkmain supply line to town. This is part of a concerted effort to prevent further losses.

Mayor Jamie Cleine says engineers are also working on a long-term fix to the pipe, as the ongoing supply of safe water is essential.

"This is the biggest issue we are facing right now. There has been significant, serious damage to a lot of infrastructure including roading and bridges. But right now, we are most concerned about the supply of safe drinking water to the community," Mr Cleine says.

"If we all pitch in, we will be able to maintain our supply while we find a long-term solution."