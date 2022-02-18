Flamingos land in Hastings city centre fountain - Hastings District Council

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 14:12

A flock of giant flamingos has landed in the city centre fountain - set to brighten up the mall for the next month.

They are the latest lighting installation being brought to the city to provide some cheer as we head into Autumn, and as we celebrate the Art Deco Festival - along with Hastings yesterday being named New Zealand’s Most Beautiful Small City in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

Hastings District Council city centre activations officer Andrea Taaffe said the timing of this particular installation during the Art Deco Festival was perfect.

"The US city of Miami is known to have the highest concentration of Art Deco buildings in the world - and flamingos are found and celebrated in the state of Florida, so these two events coming together is really timely.

"The installation looks great during the day but really comes into its own in the evening - and the flamingos make for a great backdrop for Art Deco photographs - this is a really fun display.

"Come and eat, play, and shop in Hastings - New Zealand’s most beautiful small city."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that as the country sees increasing rates of COVID-19 infections, it may cause some disruption and people might be feeling anxious.

"It’s important that we stay optimistic and continue life normally within what’s required of us to support the county’s health response.

"This includes continuing to support our local businesses - they’re doing it tough out there and need us to keep supporting them, to visit with our friends and whÄnau while keeping each other safe, and enjoy all that’s on offer here in beautiful Hastings.

"This installation, along with the others that have been dotted around the city in recent months, bring life to our public places - they inspire and bring joy - do take the opportunity to see the flamingos when you’re out and about during the day, or when they are all lit up in the evening."

Created by Angus Muir, nine giant flamingos have been placed in the fountain, and are programmed to be lit up for a fun display of light at night.

The flamingos are funded by Council’s City Centre Activation fund, and will be in place until Sunday, March 13.

Keep an eye out for more of these unique installations that will surprise and delight visitors to the city centre over the coming months.