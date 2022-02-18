Council keeping customer service desks open - QLDC

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 14:19

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has emphasised that its customer service offices at Gorge Road, Queenstown and Ardmore Street, WÄnaka currently remain open to everyone to ensure the whole community has access to a range of in-person services should they need that option.

At the same time, Council is also promoting a range of services that are available online or via telephone for anyone able to use these methods, and is encouraging them to do so to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 as it takes a hold in the district.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said Council had adapted its staffing arrangements and operations to ensure the continuity of existing services as much as possible.

"Since the start of the global pandemic we’ve been operating a business continuity planning team drawn from across the organisation. They’ve been focused on ensuring Council remains able to meet the needs of our community. One example is our various teams working in separate bubbles to limit the spread of potential infection and to have staff available to deliver the services the community needs," he said.

"You can still pay your rates, register dogs and report issues in person at our Gorge Road and Ardmore Street offices. As an alternative, for now we’re encouraging those who are able to access a wide variety of services and information via our website. This includes making payments, registering dogs, arranging bin collections, and applying for resource and building consents."

Mr Theelen added that general issues can now be raised via the Snap, Send, Solve mobile app as well as a ‘fix it’ request via the website, while planning queries can be emailed or phoned in anytime via customer services with the duty planner responding within 48 hours.

"We know that many people would prefer to reach us remotely while Omicron cases continue to increase. This is perfectly understandable and our staff are here to help," he said.

"We do ask that everyone visiting our offices, or facilities like Queenstown Events Centre, WÄnaka Recreation Centre and our libraries, respects the wellbeing of our staff by wearing a face mask that follows government guidelines, looping over the ears and covering your nose, mouth and chin. And please be patient and kind with staff during these difficult times. We’re all doing our best in tough circumstances."

"At sport and recreation venues and libraries we’re also asking everyone older than 12 years and three months to show their official vaccine pass or exemption, but these are not currently required at our customer service offices," said Mr Theelen.