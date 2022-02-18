De-escalation remains the key to protest resolution - New Zealand Police

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 14:20

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest.

"Police’s current assessment of the situation is that any enforcement action by Police runs a serious risk of much wider harm than the protest is presently creating.

"We continue to carefully navigate our options to reopen the roads, but the most desirable way to end this safely, is to encourage open communication channels.

"Yesterday’s statement from the Speaker of the House has provided a window of opportunity for protesters who wish to have their views heard by Parliament, to clear the roads and restrict the protest to Parliament grounds.

"Police has had constructive engagement with some key protest leaders following the release of the statement and our focus is to deepen those discussions.

"In the current circumstances, enforcement action taken by Police runs the real risk of injury to the public, escalation in numbers of people, and a transition away from a largely peaceful protest to violence.

"In our assessment the only safe option at the present point in time is a continued focus on de-escalation.

"As the protest at Parliament enters its 11th day, Police continues to make progress in engaging with key protest groups.

"While there were no incidents of note overnight, Police remain concerned at the road blockages caused by protest vehicles, and the inability of emergency services to access through roads.

"The number of people, structures and vehicles has continued to grow over the past 24 hours.

"Police also anticipate a significant number of people joining the protest over the weekend.

"We recognise the ongoing impact from the protest, particularly on residents and users in the surrounding area.

"Police has increased its patrols and will maintain a highly visible, reassurance presence.

"Today we will be putting in place a traffic management plan to control vehicle numbers to ensure that fire and ambulance vehicles are able to access the protest site.

"The option to move vehicles to Sky Stadium remains open and we encourage people to make greater use of this so that those who live and work in the area can go about their lawful business unimpeded by the protest activity.

"Police will continue to focus on keeping the peace, maintaining safety and engaging with the protestors over the coming weekend.

"I want to again acknowledge our staff, many of whom have been deployed at short notice, for what has been a challenging assignment.

"They have conducted themselves in an incredibly professional and reassuring manner."