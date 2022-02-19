Three Lotto players celebrate $333,333 win

Saturday, 19 February, 2022 - 20:39

It will be a weekend to remember for three lucky Lotto players around the country after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Countdown Petone in Lower Hutt, Countdown Stoke in Nelson, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Dunedin will also be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Green Island Lucky Lotto and Milkbar.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light setting. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.