Sunday, 20 February, 2022 - 16:34

Gallagher Aquatic Centre will close tomorrow (Monday 21 February) for at least one week because of staff shortages caused by COVID-19.

Gallagher Aquatic Centre to close due to staff shortages

Several key members of staff have been identified as close contacts and are following Ministry of Health advice to self-isolate. The contact took place in their personal time and is not a result of a positive case visiting the pool.

Waterworld is open as normal, and all services will continue to operate.

Hamilton City Council’s General Manager Community Helen Paki thanked pool visitors for their patience and understanding as the teams worked hard to keep facilities operating.

"We’ve had staff shortages across both of our pool facilities but we’ve redirected all available staff to Waterworld so it can remain open. We’ve planned for these scenarios and our teams have been working in bubbles for some time to manage the risk of exposure.

"As always, the health and safety of our community and our staff are our top priority," she said. "Our team are contacting everyone with learn to swim lessons and facility bookings at the pool in the coming week."

Hamilton Pools will continue to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Gallagher Aquatic Centre is expected to reopen on Monday 28 February.