'Relocate your job and imagine the possibilities' - InternetNZ

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 06:04

New research released by InternetNZ shows a huge number of New Zealanders would move elsewhere in the country if they could relocate their jobs.

Of those who do the type of work that allows them to work from home, 45% of people said they would consider moving somewhere else in New Zealand if they could re-locate in their current job.

With 60% of New Zealanders doing the types of work that allows them to work from home, the 45% of people wanting to move equates to one in five of the overall population.

Imagine 20% of us leaving our current lives in search of a more suitable one elsewhere in the country. The main reasons for wanting to move were more affordable housing (46%), more affordable lifestyle (44%) and a better lifestyle (43%).

InternetNZ Engagement Director, Andrew Cushen, says there are many opportunities that would come with relocating some city slickers to other parts of the country.

"There are a lot of environmental and social challenges that many New Zealanders face today. The cost of housing, traffic congestion and pollution from travelling into work every day, just to name a few," says Cushen.

Organisations in Aotearoa have the ability to utilise the Internet and become flexible first employers. This means they could employ the very best person for the job - no matter their location.

"There is a lot of work involved in becoming a successful flexible organisation. You need to ensure you have the right systems, tech, policies and support in place to make it a good experience for your employees.

"But if the work is put in, and done well, you can create a highly productive organisation with great employees all over the country.

"This could be a boost to rural and remote communities, and help people connect with friends and whānau in ways that are great for their wellbeing.

"More flexible organisations across Aotearoa could help the country to turn the tide on some of our biggest challenges," says Cushen.

Check out the findings on our website here: https://internetnz.nz/internet-insights