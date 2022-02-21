Shadow Board calls for substantial tightening over the coming year

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 10:10

The Shadow Board is calling for a sharp increase in the official cash rate (OCR) over the coming year in the face of intensifying inflation pressures. There was an overwhelming call for the OCR to be increased by 25 basis points to 1 percent at the upcoming meeting, with some appetite for a 50 basis points OCR increase. Beyond the February meeting, there was a wider range in views of how high the OCR needs to go in twelve months’ time.

Inflation pressures have continued to intensify, reflecting continued supply constraints from global supply chain disruptions and port congestion, as well as acute labour shortages. There is also the risk of further disruptions to supply as the widening spread in the Omicron COVID-19 outbreak leads to workers having to stay home due to illness or self-isolation. These supply constraints are driving up costs, with resilient demand allowing businesses to pass higher costs on by raising prices.

Shadow Board members point to the sharp rise in the annual Consumers Price Index (CPI) to 5.9 percent for the year to December 2021, with expectations of a further pick-up in inflation over the coming year. Despite heightened uncertainty over how the COVID-19 outbreak will evolve both here and abroad, the need to dampen inflation pressures is the dominant influence amongst Shadow Board members in the call for lifting the OCR from current low levels.

About the NZIER Monetary Policy Shadow Board

NZIER’s Monetary Policy Shadow Board is independent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Individuals’ views are their own, not those of their respective organisations. The next Shadow Board release will be Monday, 11 April 2022, ahead of the RBNZ’s Monetary Policy Review. Past releases are available from the NZIER website: www.nzier.org.nz

Shadow Board participants put a percentage preference on each policy action. Combined, the average of these preferences forms a Shadow Board view ahead of each monetary policy decision.The NZIER Monetary Policy Shadow Board aims to:

encourage informed debate on each interest rate decision help inform how a Board structure might operate explore how Board members could use probabilities to express uncertainty.