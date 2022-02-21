Mayor Goff welcomes new COVID Support Payment

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 17:07

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the government’s announcement of a new COVID-19 Support Payment for sectors like hospitality and events, which are experiencing significant financial strain due to the accelerating Omicron outbreak.

The new payment will provide eligible businesses with fortnightly payments of $4,000 and $400 per full-time equivalent (FTE) employee, up to 50 employees or a cap of $24,000.

"As one leader of the Auckland business sector has stated, this will be a lifeline for many small businesses in our city," Phil Goff says.

"It is not a lockdown or level three-style restrictions that are currently placing pressure on businesses. It is the concern that many Aucklanders have that the rapid spread of Omicron especially in Auckland makes it less safe to go out and enjoy restaurants, cafes, pubs, theatre and cinemas, as well as other retail businesses.

"With small businesses already having lost money and built-up debt under earlier impacts of COVID-19, they are now struggling to survive a further downturn in business.

"After all the support provided by the government to date to allow these businesses and the jobs associated with them to survive, it would be a real pity to allow longstanding and otherwise successful businesses to fail now.

"I welcome the readiness of the government to listen to the concerns expressed and once again to give the support needed for businesses to get through the latest COVID-19 outbreak," the Mayor said.