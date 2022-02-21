DCC closing pool after COVID-19 cases confirmed

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 19:05

The Dunedin City Council is temporarily closing one of its community pools, and further changes are likely, after five pool staff tested positive for COVID-19.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says the five staff to test positive include a lifeguard who worked a shift at Moana Pool while asymptomatic on Saturday.

As a result, the DCC has decided to temporarily close the Port Chalmers swimming pool from tomorrow, so staff can be diverted to keep Moana Pool open.

However, given the number of pool staff who may be deemed close contacts, and also required to isolate, there will be further disruption to pool operations over the coming days and weeks, Ms Graham says.

"We’re continuing to follow advice from health authorities, and we’ve taken all possible steps to prepare for this eventuality.

"Some disruption is inevitable, but we will be doing our best to minimise its impact, and we ask everyone for patience and understanding as we work through this."