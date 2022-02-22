Announcing the 2022 Fulbright-Nga Pae o te Maramatanga Scholar

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 09:14

Fulbright New Zealand and NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga New Zealand’s MÄori Centre of Research Excellence are delighted to announce that Dr Will Flavell (NgÄ Puhi, NgÄti Whatua, Tainui, NgÄti Maniapoto) is the 2022 recipient of the Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholar Award to undertake research in the US.

Dr Will Flavell from Te AtatÅ« South, TÄmaki Makaurau will take up his award at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he will research how language, culture, and identity feature in the schooling experiences of Native American Youth.

Will is currently based in TÄmaki Makaurau where he is KaihautÅ« MÄori at Te Hononga Akoranga COMET and is a board member on the Henderson-Massey Local Board.

Will says, "I was inspired to apply for a Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga award for the opportunity to undertake research in America. This award gives me the chance to work alongside Indigenous communities and to better understand some of the critical issues regarding the schooling experiences of Native American Youth. I am looking forward to strengthening networking opportunities for rangatahi MÄori to interact with Native American Youth with possible future exchanges."

The annual Fulbright-NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholar Award is valued at up to US$37,500 for three to five months of teaching and/or research at US institutions.

"Will is a gifted scholar and changemaker who is already making a significant impact here in Aotearoa. This award will enable Will to further his research, but we also know that he will bring incredible value to the students, scholars and communities that he engages with during his Fulbright tenure," says Professor Tahu Kukutai, Co-Director of NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga.

Fulbright New Zealand Executive Director Penelope Borland says, "We are so pleased to support Will’s research into the key factors influencing the schooling experience of Native American Youth. I have no doubt that his findings will be invaluable to his ongoing research back home in Aotearoa."