Joint maintenance work for Gisborne roads - GDC and Waka Kotahi

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 12:23

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Gisborne District Council are working together to improve Gisborne’s roads by undertaking extensive nightworks across the roading network between March and May 2022.

State Highway 35 Gladstone Road Bridge is a major component of the works and will include asphalting and resurfacing of the bridge deck and replacement of the deck joints. Structural repairs are currently underway on the underside of the bridge.

Other works to be completed on SH35 include resurfacing from Childers Road to Harris Street and the Grey Street/SH35 roundabout.

On Council’s local road network, the resurfacing work will take place predominantly at Gisborne City roundabouts. This includes Gladstone and Stanley Roads, Gladstone and Lytton Roads, Ormond Road and Wi Pere Street, Lytton and Childers Roads and Palmerston Road and Derby Street.

All road works will be undertaken overnight Monday to Friday, between 7pm and 5am, when the roads are less busy.

Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Jaclyn Hankin says this means less disruption for road users and residents, and helps crews to get the work done faster and in a safer environment.

"Gladstone Road Bridge is a critical transport connection that links the Gisborne community. Maintenance repairs above and below the bridge are required, and utility providers will be given an opportunity to inspect their assets connected to the bridge while scaffolding is in place," Ms Hankin says.

Council’s Director Community Lifelines David Wilson says both Waka Kotahi and Council were able to gain efficiencies by combining their work programmes.

"It allows Downer NZ to run the combined programme as one project, which simplifies traffic management, health and safety and stakeholder communications. Downer NZ will try to keep disruptions to residents to a minimum but these will be active worksites and some noise will be inevitable."

Council will also take advantage of the road diversions to construct additional safety works. These include a roundabout at the Peel Street/Palmerston Road intersection and a crossing point to connect Alfred Cox Skate Park across Grey Street.

Road closures and detours will be in place for the night works, which will be communicated closer to work starting to enable motorists to plan ahead.

During the day, traffic will be able to travel through the sites under temporary speed restrictions. People are advised to follow the direction of traffic management teams and observe temporary traffic management signs. Road users should expect delays for the duration of these works.

Waka Kotahi and Council thank road users and residents for their patience while both roading authorities undertake this essential roading maintenance over the coming months.