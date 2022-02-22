More gold medals for Wanaka!

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 15:31

WÄnaka continues to shine with yet another haul of gold medals, but this time it is for two stellar wines from the Aitken’s Folly Vineyard. The vineyard has just received two gold, a silver and a bronze award at the recent New Zealand International Wine Show.

Gold medals were awarded to Aitken’s Riverbank Rd Chardonnay 2019 and Aitken’s Riverbank Pinot Noir 2017. The Aitken’s Riverbank Rd Pinot Noir 2021 picked up a silver medal and the Aitken’s Riverbank Rd Riesling 2021 took out a bronze award.

Aitken’s Folly owners, Ian Percy and Fiona Aiken were thrilled to receive a full complement of medals for their wines. "We’re really pleased with all these medals, especially the two gold medals. We have always had confidence in our wines and now that has been reaffirmed by the judges who seem to have been equally impressed", comments Ian Percy.

Of all the gold medals awarded - 29 in the Chardonnay category - Aitken’s Folly is by far the smallest vineyard. "We feel we are really punching above our weight. The quality of what we can produce from our small family-owned WÄnaka vineyard probably surprises some of the bigger producers", adds Ian.

These winning wines fought off competition from over 1700 other entries. The judging team of, led by renowned Master of Wine, Bob Campbell, was the most experienced team ever assembled. The award winning wines will be showcased at public wine-tastings around New Zealand in the coming weeks before the Champion Wine of the Show announcement on 28th February.

The New Zealand International Wine Show is New Zealand’s largest wine competition attracting entries from not only New Zealand but internationally from Australia, USA, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Germany and Georgia.

Last year, our 2018 Chardonnay was awarded a gold medal too. "To have two golds for Chardonnay in consecutive years shows consistent high quality. Maybe we are onto a winning formula" concludes Ian. The Chardonnay vines are from the great Corton Charlemagne clones and Aitken’s Folly were one of the very first to take a risk and plant these in New Zealand.