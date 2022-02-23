New study highlights offending in families - Ministry of Justice

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 06:00

A new study from the Ministry of Justice examines patterns of violence and controlling behaviour within families.

The "Patterns of Victimisation by Family Members and Help-seeking by Victims" report investigates people’s experiences of offending by family members, and controlling behaviours by intimate partners, using results from the Ministry of Justice’s New Zealand Crime and Victim Surveys.

Compared to the New Zealand average of 2.2%, women (3.2%) and Maori (4.7%) adults were significantly more likely to experience offending by family members.

Also compared against the average adults who were separated (13.1%) or non-partnered at the time of an interview (4.1%) were significantly more likely to experience offending by family members.

Young people aged between 15 - 29 were significantly more likely than 30 - 64-year-olds to experience offending and controlling behaviours by intimate partners. "This report adds to the picture we are building up about the victims of family violence," says Dr Michael Slyuzberg, acting manager Research and Evaluation."

"We now have a much better understanding where victims needs are not met by support services, or if they came up against any barriers. These findings will allow us to design better family violence interventions."

"We found," he says, "that there is a significant variation in types of family offending and help seeking. This reinforces the need for a variety of interventions and support for victims from Government and society".

Offences measured by the study include property damage, robbery, assault (including sexual assault), harassment, controlling and threatening behaviour.

For adults who experienced offending by family members, 43% were offended against by a partner, 27% were offended against by an ex-partner and 38% were offended against by other family member(s). The total exceeds 100% as a victim may be offended by more than one person.

Adults in one or more children households were twice as likely to experience offending by family members than adults who have no children living at home.

49% of adults who experienced offending by family members knew someone else experiencing family/whanau incidents, and 80% of those people were further involved, such as talking with, or supporting the victim.

Of all adults who experienced controlling behaviours by intimate partners, around 45% experienced two or more behaviour types sometimes and at least one behaviour type frequently.

"The NZCVS sample size did not allow us to look at descriptive statistics for sexual orientations, but modelling showed that adults who identify as bisexual, gay, or lesbian are disproportionately impacted by offending by family members," says Dr Slyuzberg.

Seeking help

Violence is a trigger to getting help. Adults who experienced controlling behaviours by intimate partners only were less likely to seek help than adults who experienced both controlling behaviours and offences by intimate partners - 37% compared to 79% respectively.

In most groups surveyed, help from family was sought more than help from services. Of adults who experienced any offending by family members, or controlling behaviours by intimate partners, 47% did not seek any help and 69% of males did not seek help.