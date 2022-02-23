NZ's greenhouse gas emissions show no reduction, while annual glacier ice volumes continue to decrease - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 10:45

Updated environmental indicators show that our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2019 showed no sustained reductions compared to 2005 levels, and that our glacier ice volumes are continuing to decrease, Stats NZ said today. "These two indicators provide important information about our environment. Greenhouse gas emissions cause global warming and subsequently climate change, so measuring them is vital to support decision-making and monitor our progress in greenhouse gas emissions reduction. Glacier ice volume is a good indicator for climate change, because fluctuations in ice volume are strongly influenced by temperature, precipitation, and solar radiation," environmental reporting manager Angela Seaton said. The indicator ‘greenhouse gas emissions’ measures New Zealand’s GHG emissions from 1990 to 2019, showing the trends for emissions, quantities of different types of emissions, and their main sources. Our emissions in 2019 have not substantially reduced compared to 2005 levels. In 2019 our gross GHG emissions were 82.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, 0.2 percent lower than 2005 levels. Gross GHG emissions were mainly made up of carbon dioxide (45.5 percent), methane (42.1 percent), and nitrous oxide (10.2 percent). The indicator ‘annual glacier ice volumes’ shows a 35 percent decrease of the ice volume in our glaciers from 1978 to 2020, down from 53.3 km3 to 34.6km3. The highest three losses are in the last 10 years, indicating that we are losing our glaciers more rapidly. The greatest annual losses in glacier volume were in 2011 (2.5km3), 2018 (2.7km3), and 2019 (2.5km3). These indicators are part of a larger tranche which will inform the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ’s report ‘Environment Aotearoa 2022’ which is to be released in April this year.